Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has been renewed for a second season, and people are intrigued to know where would the story now lead and where will the courtesans from Lahore live. The show has been ruling the Netflix charts in India. But guess what? It has been trending in Pakistan as well.

According to Netflix’s official data, the story about the Queens of Lahore, is trending at rank 1 in Pakistan. Ever since the web has started streaming on Netflix in 140 countries, Pakistan has been showering immense love and affection.

It has been 5 weeks and Heeramandi has been ruling the Netflix top 10 charts in Pakistan. (It has been doing so in India as well.) Apart from Pakistan and India, Heeramandi is also ruling as number 1 in Bangladesh continuously.

The web series stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, along with Taha Shah. While Heeramandi has ruled Pakistan at number 1 for the last 5 weeks, guess what our neighbors are watching at number 2 this week?

It is none other than Kapil Sharma’s comedy Show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix that has been finding a spot in the top 3 ever since it started streaming in the last week of March.

For the unversed, Heeramandi is a real place in Lahore, which was the Mohalla of courtesans. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has taken a lot of creative liberties, which make his version of Heeramandi a complete contrast to what the place and the courtesans belonging to that Mohalla actually looked like in real as compared to his world of imagination.

But the bottom line is that the inspiration of Heeramandi has been Pakistan’s Lahore, where courtesans used to rule and kept Nawabs under their thumb while the Britishers ruled India. These courtesans took an active part in the Freedom Struggle as well.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: As Heeramandi Brings Back The 40s Meet This ‘Tawaif Turned Superstar’ Whose Daughter Ruled Bollywood & Raj Kapoor Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News