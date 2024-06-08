Sania Mirza deserves a show of her own. Period! Ever since she made her first appearance on a comedy show to being a regular guest on Kapil Sharma’s show, the tennis sensation has always hit the ball hard on these shows, giving the hosts a run for their position, and she did it yet again on The Great Indian Kapil Show where her sense of humor kept peeking through interactions and conversations.

The tenth episode of the chat show on Netflix featured Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Sift Kaur and Mary Kom and the four sportswomen made sure that none get bored. While they tried hard to entertain along with Kapil Sharma’s team, the entire episode was fun except for a few misses.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s tenth episode started with Kapil talking about women ruling the world in entirety, but it is sad that none of the women’s laughter champions are a part of his show except for Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma made a great team with Sumona Chakraborty, Roshni Chopra, Sugandha Bhosle, and Bharti Singh, but none were considered essential to be a part of the new show!

Coming to the episode which expected a lot of dank humor from the sass queen Sania Mirza and she was right there with her punches. Her camarederie with Kapil Sharma is not new and their comfort with making fun of each other paid well for this episode.

However, the winner of this episode was Krushna Abhishek’s gig as Jeetendra. The man was high on jokes and won as many giggles and laughter as he could. There were, of course, jokes made about Mary Kom’s Hindi, but portraying a non-Hindi speaking person as very cute while they speak Hindi is so overdone now that it makes me a bit uncomfortable. (I mean, will I look this cute speaking Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Manipuri, or any other language for that matter? And how is the effort supposed to be funny?!)

Sania Nehwal’s mother was a cracker who just exploded with her spontaneity and jokes about her daughter sharing a better equation with her father and treating her as the third wheel. Sift Kaur was a nice addition and it was good to meet someone knew who will be shouldering the responsibility to carry the hopes of a billion people on her shoulders while she represents us at the next Olympics.

Coming back again to Sania Mirza, the woman even made sly comments about her love life and cracked jokes so sportingly that you would want to see her more. The only thing that was a bit off was Kapil Sharma again spoiling a good 3 – 4 minutes of precious time on his singing skills. Now, no offense, I have no issues with Kapil Sharma singing, but making celebrities sit and stare into oblivion while he satisfies their singing urge is beyond my understanding! The last time I checked, this was a laughter show meant for heartfelt conversations and anecdotal comedy, right?!

Sunil Grover knows his job, and he mostly lands the targets right. There’s nothing new to his perfection. And for a change, it was good to see Rajiv Thakur as well! But, Hey, Netflix, please give Sania Mirza’s laughter club some thought, which might also include Farah Khan! I mean, you already have fans for that show!

Hopefully, this episode will bring The Great Indian Kapil Show back to Netflix’s global top 10 rating chart.

