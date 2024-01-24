Shoaib Malik, previously married to Sania Mirza, recently confirmed his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, sparking mixed reactions online. Netizens are congratulating the newlyweds, but showing sympathy and support for the Indian former Tennis player during this challenging time. But what does the future hold? Scroll below for astrological predictions.

Back in 2022, Pandit Jagganath Guruji, in an exclusive excerpt for Koimoi, already predicted that divorce was on the cards for Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. This was said to be due to the interference of a third person. While there was a witch-hunt against Pak actress Ayesha Omar, the reality sent shockwaves across the industry. Albeit, the predictions turned out true as Sana Javed was identified to be the third person in their relationship.

Tough times ahead for fighter and strong Sania Mirza

Pandit ji shares a positive outlook for Sania Mirza’s future despite her broken marriage with Shoaib Malik. According to her astrological chart, the alignment of her Sun and Saturn indicates a bright future with wonderful times ahead. However, there’s a hint of concern in her love life due to an unstable Venus, suggesting potential issues affecting her mental well-being and causing slight anxiety.

Nevertheless, the strong influence of her Sun and Saturn assures that Sania Mirza will navigate these challenges with resilience, emerging beautifully and maintaining a positive outlook with strong self-control. Professionally, she is expected to continue prospering in the coming years. On the personal front, stability is foreseen in the next 2-3 years.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji suggests that although the current phase in Sania‘s love life may not be ideal, the alignment of Venus in the next 2-3 years indicates a positive shift. There’s a possibility that she may consider a second marriage during this period, but the astrologer emphasizes that it will take some time for this decision to materialize.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed May Experience an Unstable Marital Relationship

Looking at Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s horoscopes, some challenging times lie ahead due to weaker Saturn and Venus positions evident in their charts. This suggests that the newlyweds must put in their best efforts to make their marriage thrive. Examining their Mars closely, there’s a hint that both Shoaib and Sana might tend to overthink, potentially leading to instability in their relationship over the next 3-5 years.

In terms of career, Shoaib Malik is expected to perform averagely, while Sana Javed may embark on new projects, bringing opportunities her way. However, the future doesn’t seem exceptionally bright for either of them at the moment. It’s advised that Shoaib and Sana be cautious about addressing internal issues promptly, as unresolved matters could escalate, posing a threat to their relationship in the years to come.

The astrological insights highlight the importance of careful navigation for the couple. While challenges may arise, proactively working on their relationship and addressing concerns promptly could help Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed maintain a harmonious connection. It’s a reminder that the success of their marriage will depend on their collective efforts and effective communication.

