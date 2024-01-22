Inside details of Sania Mirza’s married life are now surfacing on the internet. It all began as Shoaib Malik announced his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. She was also married to singer Umair Jaswal. The newlyweds allegedly had a secret relationship for almost three years and broke up with their partners to unite. Scroll below for all the details!

Sania Mirza had hinted at her broken marriage via multiple posts on Instagram. She also recently shared a quote stating, “Divorce is hard,” further strengthening the split rumors. As visible from her feed, she has been living separately with her son in Dubai. However, the former tennis player never broke her silence on the status of their marriage.

Pakistan Journalist exposes Shoaib Malik & Sana Javed’s extramarital affair!

Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to Sana Javed on Monday. Shortly after, Sania Mirza’s family released an official statement and confirmed their divorce while requesting privacy. Pakistani journalist and Samaa TV’s bureau chief Naeem Hanif has now exposed the cricketer’s extra-marital affair, which allegedly started 3-4 years ago on a show.

Naeem Hanif revealed, “Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he will only come in the shows if Sana Javed will be invited as guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else.”

Sania Mirza knew about Shoaib Malik’s extra-marital affair since a long time?

According to the journalist, Sania Mirza had learned about Shoaib Malik’s extra-marital affair at a very early stage. She then approached his family and told them about everything, following which an intervention was held at their Dubai home. While his family sided with the Indian Tennis player, Shoaib did not want to give his relationship another chance. And well, we all know the reason now!

Sana Javed divorced her ex-husband Umair Jaswal months before her wedding to Shoaib Malik!

About 2-3 months ago, Sana Javed also informed her husband, Umair Jaswal, that she wanted a divorce. The Pakistan singer-songwriter was shell-shocked as he had no idea. Of course, there were no media reports to fuel any speculations in her case. The media was busy covering Shoaib’s alleged (but false) romance rumors with Ayesha Omar.

Talking about their divorce, Naeem added, “Itni khamosi se ye talaq hui, itni khamoshi se ki jaise kisi mulk me aatmee mansooba jo hai wo paya tak pahuchaya jata hai, chup karke khamoshi se.”

It is reported that Shoaib Malik’s family was against his marriage to Sana Javed. In fact, none of his family members attended his wedding ceremony.

