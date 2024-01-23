Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed on Saturday. The news sent a shockwave across India as well as Pakistan because there had been no announcement of divorce with ex-wife Sania Mirza. However, the ex-couple has moved on in their respective lives. Let’s take a look at the net worth of the newlyweds today.

A lot of unexpected revelations were made about Shoaib and Sana’s relationship. As per a renowned Pakistani journalist, they were in an extra-marital relationship for three long years. Mirza’s ex-wife, Sania, learned about his infidelity at a very early stage and informed his family about it all. Their close ones tried to fix their issues, but the cricketer was adamant about ending the relationship. Javed, on the other hand, also allegedly called it quits with her husband, Umair Jaswal, only about 2-3 months ago.

Shoaib Malik Net Worth 2024

Shoaib Malik is the former captain of the Pakistan National Cricket Team. He currently plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. In 2021, he launched his own perfume line, All Rounder.

Besides that, Shoaib has been a part of many TV shows and web series, including Baarwan Khiladi, The Mirza Malik Show, and Ultimate Muqabla. He reportedly met his new wife, Sana, on the sets of the game show Jeeto Pakistan.

As per various online sources, Shoaib Malik has a net worth of Rs 232 crores.

Sana Javed Net Worth 2024

Sana Javed is a renowned Pakistani actress who appears on various Television shows. She rose to prominence in 2016 with the romantic drama Zara Yaad Kar.

In 2020, Sana joined Jeeto Pakistan as the captain of the Islamabad Dragons. She also makes massive earnings from music videos and brand endorsements.

As per several reports, Sana Javed has a net worth of around 50-70 crores.

Shoaib Malik & Sana Javed Combined Net Worth 2024

If one does the maths, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have a combined net worth of around 282-302 crores.

Considering an average of 60 crores fortune owned by the actress, Shoaib’s net worth is around 287% higher than his ladylove!

More About Shoaib & Sana’s Marriage

The newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi. They made the announcement with their first wedding pictures on Instagram.

“Alhamdulillah ❤️ “And We created you in pairs,” read the caption.

The duo twinned in white attires. Sana Javed wore an ivory sharara from Hussain Rehar. It had a net detailing across the arms, along with embellishments all over the kurta and border of the dupatta. Shoaib Malik coordinated his look in a printed white sherwani with golden detailing.

As per rumors, Shoaib’s family was not happy about his marriage with Sana. In fact, they all sided with Sania Mirza and refused to attend his third wedding.

