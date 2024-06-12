Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arrived on Netflix earlier this week, and it was not a very grand affair after the film had a disastrous run at the box office, collecting only 65.80 crore in India. However, everyone was expecting that there could be a chance of redemption for the film on OTT.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Verdict

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film made its debut on Netflix without any arrival and galore and the debut numbers are also not satisfying for a film of such stature, budget and cast.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on OTT registered only 2.9 Million Views against 8 Million Viewing Hours. This is such an underwhelming number considering the film’s scale, which is speculated to be somewhere between 250 and 300 crore!

Enters The Global Top 10 This Week

BMCM, however, entered the global top 10 of Netflix this week, trending at number 7 in the list of non-English films that were released on the platform this week. However, there was not much difference between the numbers of Crew that is in the third week of streaming, and it earned 2.4 million views as compared to BMCM’s 2.9 Million Debut!

Pushes Katrina Kaif Out

When it comes to the Hindi films released on Netflix this year and their performances in the debut week, Akshay Kumar‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, pushed Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s films out of the top 10 list. Despite this, the film has failed to perform on OTT as well, registering a disastrous digital debut.

Check out the top 10 debut week performances of Hindi films that were released this year on Netflix.

1. Animal: 6.2 Million

2. Fighter: 5.9 Million

3. Dunki: 4.9 Million

4. Shaitaan: 3.2 Million

5. Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

6. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million

7. Bhakshak: 2.4 Million

8. Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million

9. Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million

10. Salaar: 1.6 Million

Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stay?

Hindi films have been performing well on Netflix this year, with major superstar releases trending on the global top 10 list for a minimum of three weeks. It would be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan performs better in week 2 or if it is the closing call for the film on the streaming giant!

