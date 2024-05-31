Laapataa Ladies OTT Verdict (Week 5): With 15.7 Million Views, Kiran Rao Delivers The Only Hindi Film Of 2024 To Break Three Major Records On Netflix!

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is generating a lot of buzz after the film started streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The social dramedy starring Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel is being hailed for its simplicity and innocence.

The film has been streaming for five weeks on Netflix, and after five weeks, it has achieved three major milestones that have been celebratory enough for a film this small and low on hype.

With the fifth week in the running, Laapataa Ladies has finished another successful week on Netflix. Directed by Kiran Rao and rated 8.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “The misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.”

Here are three major records Laapataa Ladies has broken on Netflix.

Most Watched Hindi Film On Netflix

Kiran Rao’s film is the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix, with 15.7 million views in 5 weeks. It has surpassed giants like Animal, which registered 14 million views in 3 weeks, and Fighter, which registered almost the same number.

Ruling For Five Weeks

There has been no Hindi film on Netflix released in the year 2024, that has been ruling the global chart of Netflix Top 10. But Laapataa Ladies, defying all norms, has been consistently finding a spot in the top 10 global list. In fact, it found a spot in top 5 and dropped to number six in in the fifth week!

Maximum Jump!

Laapataa Ladies has taken a maximum jump when it comes to views. In the debut week, it registered 2.2 million views and took a massive jump of 154.45% registering 5.6 million views in week 2. That is the maximum growth by any Hindi film this year.

Laapataa Ladies OTT Breakdown, along with views and viewing hours.

Week 1: 2.2 Million Views | 4.5 Million Viewing Hours

Week 2: 5.6 Million Views | 11.6 Million Viewing Hours

Week 3: 3.4 Million Views | 7 Million Viewing Hours

Week 4: 2.6 Million Views | 6.8 Million Viewing Hours

Week 4: 1.9 Million Views | 4 Million Viewing Hours

Total: 15.7 Million Views | 27.1 Million Viewing Hours

Hope the film keeps growing and stays in the top 10 spot for the upcoming weeks.

