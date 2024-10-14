Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s feud was wild, rivaling any Fast & Furious franchise car chase. It all kicked off in 2016, and trust me, things got heated on the set of The Fate of the Furious. Who knew the behind-the-scenes drama could be more action-packed than the actual movie?

While filming the eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, tensions flared like a nitrous boost in a muscle car. Johnson dropped that now-infamous Instagram post calling out some of his male costars, hinting that not everyone was pulling their weight. He straight-up said, “There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one,” and you just knew that sent shockwaves through the cast and crew!

Rumors swirled that Johnson and Vin Diesel had a heated meeting after that post, but nothing was resolved. Sources claimed the conflicts had been brewing for months, with reports of Diesel’s late arrivals to the Fast & Furious set and Johnson’s frustration growing. Drama alert!

But hey, in April 2017, Diesel tried to cool things down during an interview with USA Today. “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” he said, claiming they were like family. “Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life.” Talk about throwing down the brotherly card!

Fast forward to June 2021, and Diesel admitted he used “tough love” to help Johnson embody his character, Luke Hobbs. But Johnson didn’t hold back either. In a Vanity Fair interview, he threw shade at Diesel’s comments, insisting they came from different worlds. “I have one big brother, and it’s my half-brother,” he said, keeping it real.

In November 2021, Diesel desperately pleads for Johnson to return for Fast & Furious 10, referring to him as his “little brother.” Johnson was taken aback, saying he had already told Diesel he wasn’t returning. “I was firm yet cordial with my words,” he said, making it clear that he was done with the franchise.

Yet, in a surprising twist, Johnson made a cameo in the post-credits scene of Fast X in 2023, signaling that perhaps the feud was finally over. Director Louis Leterrier revealed he played peacemaker, saying, “We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back.” Classic Hollywood moment!

Johnson confirmed his return on June 1, 2023, saying, “Yes, it is true. Hobbs is back.” He emphasized leading with “resolve” and hinted that their differences were behind them. Johnson’s character was set to get his own standalone film, bridging the gap between Fast X and its sequel. Looks like this duo was finally ready to shift gears and rev up the excitement again! So there you have it: a saga of egos, rivalry, and eventual reconciliation worthy of the Fast & Furious legacy.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Became The Reason For Her Mother Almost Being Homeless, Here’s How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News