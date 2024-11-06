In a move that’d make even the most daring astronauts envious, Tom Cruise managed to score a $200M deal for a film to be shot in space—all without a script! While most filmmakers would sweat over pages and pages of dialogue, Cruise dazzled Universal Pictures during a Zoom call.

Deadline reported that the virtual pitch included Cruise, director Doug Liman, writer Christopher McQuarrie, and producer PJ van Sandwijk. It was like a Hollywood dream team on a mission (pun intended). They whipped up a whirlwind of enthusiasm and sealed the deal, making history with the first-ever narrative film to be shot in outer space. Who knew a casual Zoom could result in such an astronomical commitment?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is joining the adventure, ensuring the project has the rocket science seal of approval. McQuarrie, known for directing Mission: Impossible 5 through 8, will have a vital role as a story advisor and producer. Liman, who previously collaborated with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, is currently penning the script. No big deal, right? I’m just crafting a space epic without a roadmap!

Cruise’s ambitious plans come amidst his work on the long-awaited Mission: Impossible 7. Production had faced delays due to the pandemic, but the action star was back on set, ready to defy gravity (and expectations). Word on the street was that he was preparing to blow up a natural bridge in Poland for a scene—a bridge built in 1909. Talk about high stakes!

Now, what exactly made Universal execs take the plunge into the final frontier? According to sources, it was all about that high-energy Zoom meeting. Cruise and his team exuded such excitement that it overshadowed the lack of script. Instead, they pitched a bold vision that sparked curiosity and ambition in the studio. With a production budget hovering around $200 million, they were ready to break new ground or launch into orbit instead!

The number isn’t just a random figure; it reflects the immense challenges of filming in space, where logistics can be as tricky as navigating an asteroid field. Historically, space-themed blockbusters have a reputation for going over budget, so Universal was gearing up for an epic investment. This was the chance to make cinematic history when the entertainment landscape shifted dramatically.

Earlier reports indicated that Cruise was serious about this space venture. Liman was already getting into the spirit, attending the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, witnessing a historic moment that reignited U.S. human spaceflight. If that doesn’t fuel a filmmaker’s passion, what will?

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman are thrill-seeking pilots, from helicopter hangs in Rogue Nation to Burj Khalifa climbs!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News on Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know About The Backlash Against Game Of Thrones For Its Treatment Of Female Characters?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News