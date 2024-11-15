Ben Affleck’s name on disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s “Red Flag List” raised more than a few eyebrows. This newly revealed list, uncovered in unsealed court documents, held the names of people Weinstein feared might be talking to journalists about his misconduct back in 2017. As the industry reeled from the revelations that fueled the #MeToo movement, Affleck’s inclusion in this infamous document added a surprising twist to the unfolding story.

This “Red Flag List” was part of nearly 1,000 pages unsealed at a New York courthouse ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing. In those pages, Weinstein’s internal worries came to light: around 70 names of people he suspected might expose him, a mix of accusers and Hollywood insiders who knew too much. The list surfaced during Weinstein’s seven-week trial when prosecutors pushed for its inclusion as evidence for the jury, but the judge blocked the motion. Only a few names from the list had been revealed initially, but Affleck’s recent appearance in the document has sparked renewed interest.

Alongside Affleck on the “Red Flag List” were other notable Hollywood figures, including accusers like Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony, and Rowena Chiu. Also on the list were industry insiders like former Weinstein Company executive Irwin Reiter, “Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland, and producers Megan Ellison, Donna Gigliotti, and Jason Blum. Weinstein allegedly hired private investigators to look into several people on this list, with specific orders to keep tabs on accuser Annabella Sciorra.

According to court testimonies, a private investigator recounted an email from Weinstein with the subject, “The red flags are the first to call.” The investigator ultimately didn’t follow through, leaving it unclear if anyone else continued this particular “assignment” for Weinstein.

Affleck’s history with Weinstein dates back to his 1997 breakout with Good Will Hunting, a project produced by Miramax. The actor went on to star in Shakespeare in Love, another Weinstein production, the following year. When the allegations against Weinstein finally broke in reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker, Affleck was among those who distanced themselves from the former producer, even pledging to donate any residual profits from his Miramax and Weinstein Company films to charity.

The unsealed documents revealed even more of Weinstein’s desperate attempts to contain his reputation’s implosion. Among them were email pleas to influential people—billionaires like Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos—asking for support in preserving his career. There were also harsh messages, including a disparaging note about Jennifer Aniston, indicating how rattled Weinstein had become as the scandal grew.

For Hollywood, this glimpse behind the scenes underscored the lengths Weinstein went to cover his tracks. For Affleck and the others on Weinstein’s list, their connection to the mogul became an uncomfortable reminder of an era that finally met its reckoning. With Weinstein’s sentencing marking the end of his powerful influence, Hollywood’s reckoning moved another step forward, one red flag at a time.

