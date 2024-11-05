After a few caped misadventures and one suit-wearing existential crisis, Ben Affleck officially bid goodbye to Batman in 2022. “That’s part of the pressure that comes with doing it,” he admitted while reflecting on the relentless demands of the superhero world during a 2017 interview with USA Today. In another candid (and colorful) interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck opened up about why he hung up the cowl for good—and let’s just say, it wasn’t all Batmobiles and hero poses.

Affleck first jumped into the Batman gig with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, bringing his gruff charm to Gotham. He even gave the role his signature “world-class Boston finesse” (his words, not ours). But in his own words, what started as an exciting chapter quickly became “somewhat repetitive and less interesting.” Affleck had fun working in Batman v Superman, but the actor was already burnt out by the time Justice League rolled around in 2017.

Justice League wasn’t just a challenging shoot; it was practically a superhero horror story. Production chaos, a director swap, and personal tragedy plagued the film. Affleck also admitted it left “the most monstrous taste in my mouth.” The experience soured him so much that he gave up on his plan to direct his own Batman film. “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again,” he said. “I’m not suited.”

Affleck got honest about the physical and mental toll the role took on him, saying, “I was back at the hotel in London; it was either that or jump out the window. I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want.’” Standing around in a rubber suit, waiting to deliver lines about nuclear waste and save Gotham again, didn’t feel all that fulfilling. The man wanted more than capes and computer screens.

But wait—Ben Affleck did give Batman one last hurrah! He suited up one last time in 2022 for The Flash, finally figuring out the essence of the role. “I nailed it in The Flash,” the actor said, calling it a “really great” five minutes of Bat-time. But just because he found the sweet spot once doesn’t mean he’s coming back. “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not,” he confirmed.

Even back in 2017, Affleck was feeling the pressure. “Superhero movies get the level of attention that is nothing like any film I’ve done,” he told USA Today. Cast the 14th lead in these movies, and, as he put it, “the internet goes crazy.” Sure, he could take it—but it wasn’t what he wanted to spend his life doing.

Now, Affleck is back to projects that speak to his soul a little more. He’s working on I Am Still Alive and Torrance, a far cry from Gotham’s dark alleys. For Affleck, it’s about roles that resonate on a deeper level. The actor is possibly done putting on the Bat mask for good. As he moves on to the next act of his career, it’s clear he’s ready to find something more fulfilling than radioactive waste, rubber suits, and relentless fans. Batman may be a chapter closed, but Ben Affleck? He has undoubtedly got plenty more to say!

