It was the shot seen worldwide – Tom Holland and Zendaya, the beloved Spider-Man duo, finally silencing years of speculation. On a warm 2021 July day in Los Angeles, the pair were caught on camera locking lips in Holland’s sleek Audi. A long-awaited moment for fans, this glimpse of “Tomdaya” wasn’t just a quick kiss but full-on PDA, captured while they paused at a red light in Silver Lake. And it wasn’t just a random spot – Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, lives nearby, making the encounter feel like a casual family visit.

Once Page Six dropped those pics, fans went wild – finally, some proof for all the Tomdaya truthers out there! But this wasn’t the first round of dating buzz for Holland and Zendaya. That spark? It was there from Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, where they stepped into the Peter and MJ roles like it was second nature. They were back in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, and by then, their on-screen romance had fans rooting for a little off-screen magic too.

The fandom was all over it, hoping for more than movie magic. By mid-2017, People were already calling them a couple and even threw in a “they’ve gone on vacation” twist. But Tom Holland and Zendaya shut it down with humor that was classic Tomdaya. Zendaya laughed it off on Twitter, saying, “Wait wait… my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!” Holland couldn’t resist joining in, adding, “Does the press tour count??”

That same year, Zendaya told Variety that she and Holland were just friends. Yet, despite their public denials, the two fueled speculation with friendly social media exchanges, birthday tributes, and playful trolling. By 2021, Holland had opened up about his friendship with Zendaya, telling British GQ how much he admired her.

“She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public,” he said. Still, he admitted that the constant dating rumors were “frustrating” and “nerve-wracking,” adding, “It can be very complicated… If something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world.”

Tom Holland And Zendaya Were Linked To Other Celebs Before Going Public

Both stars had other rumored romances during this time. Tom Holland was last linked to actress Nadia Parkes, with whom he shared Instagram photos in 2020, while Zendaya was briefly connected to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi after the two were spotted kissing in New York City. But by 2021, both were single, and their bond only seemed to grow stronger.

In December, the iconic Spider-Man duo eventually returned to the big screen with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This further fueled the “Tomdaya” phenomenon. Fans loved the possibility of an off-screen love story blossoming between two of Hollywood’s most adored young actors. Finally, the long-awaited photos seemed to confirm what many had hoped.

So, while the two stars initially tried to keep things under wraps, sometimes real life has its own plans. “Tomdaya” went from a rumor to reality in a single flash. They broke years of quiet anticipation and left fans cheering for the duo who brought Peter and MJ’s love story to life – both on-screen and off.

