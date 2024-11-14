Tom Hardy isn’t just Eddie Brock—he’s on a mission to make Venom cross paths with Spider-Man. And he’s serious about it, saying he “would do anything” to get his symbiote anti-hero on-screen with Tom Holland’s Spidey. Imagine the energy: Venom crashing Spider-Man’s world. Fans? They’ve been waiting for this showdown.

Let’s take it back a bit. Spidey’s been through some ups and downs on the big screen. After the iconic Sam Raimi trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man tried to revive things, only to stall out after two films. Then Sony teamed up with Marvel Studios, giving Spider-Man a fresh reboot and placing the character’s fate in the hands of a new kid on the block: Tom Holland.

And Holland wasn’t just any “new guy.” He was a legit teenage Spider-Man, a 21-year-old with dance and parkour training (shoutout to his Billy Elliot days) and all the awkward charm Peter Parker needed. Holland’s debut in Captain America: Civil War as a nervous but eager Spidey? It hit just right, especially surrounded by MCU veterans like Iron Man.

Meanwhile, Hardy’s Venom brought something darker to the table. Gritty, raw, and unhinged, Venom was an anti-hero who felt worlds apart from Marvel’s slick vibe. That contrast? That is precisely why Hardy was fired up to make this crossover happen.

Hardy’s Venom was made for a Spidey showdown. He’s gritty and rough and doesn’t flinch at getting his hands (or tentacles) dirty. Meanwhile, Spider-Man? All heart, humor, and balancing between hero life and homework. Holland’s Peter Parker is still figuring out his powers, while Eddie Brock has already been through hell and come out snarling. Picture it: young, hyper Spidey facing off with a world-weary, alien-infused Venom.

The catch? Holland’s Spidey belonged to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Hardy’s Venom was out doing his thing in Sony’s world. Fans? They couldn’t care less about the logistics—they wanted that clash, Spidey’s slick moves meeting Venom’s brutal strength. And Hardy, always on the fans’ side, kept fanning the flames.

The crossover hype only cranked up with every new Spider-Man and Venom movie. Hardy’s “I’d do anything” wasn’t just talk—it was practically a battle cry. Fans are still waiting for that epic showdown, and Hardy’s words keep that hope burning. If anyone will pull off this clash of legends, it’s Tom Hardy—and he’s not backing down anytime soon.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Worldwide Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run & Is On Track To Hit $400M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News