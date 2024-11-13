Picture this: you’re Chris Hemsworth and left out of Captain America: Civil War (2016) with no explanation. No big deal, right? Except Hemsworth thought he was getting fired by Marvel. “I was like, ‘What? Are we being fired?’” he admitted. The God of Thunder was MIA, while everyone else got their spotlight. Marvel wasn’t ditching him—they were just setting up something way better.

Instead of joining the Civil War drama, Thor got his movie Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which changed the game. This Thor was directed by Taika Waititi and was funny, bold, and way less severe than before. Hemsworth’s comedic timing? On fire. Result? One of the best MCU flicks ever.

Hemsworth nailed it, saying, “It turned out just perfect because we got to do a different kind of thing we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.” He wasn’t wrong. Thor, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) teamed up for a wild, high-energy ride. Thor wasn’t brooding anymore—he was the fun guy.

Fast forward to Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Hemsworth admitted they might’ve gone a little too wild with the fun. “I think we just had too much fun,” he laughed in a GQ interview. The movie was chaotic, but hey, Hemsworth was all in.

But it wasn’t just Hemsworth calling out the MCU. Anthony Hopkins (Odin) felt his role was “pointless acting” with all the green-screen work, and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) gave some solid advice: “Just give them one”—meaning take the role, but don’t sign up for a decade-long deal. The cracks in the MCU’s perfect facade are starting to show.

So, what’s next for Marvel? Who knows. But one thing’s clear: Hemsworth’s Thor is here to stay. That near “firing” led to one of the most iconic superhero reinventions ever, and we’re all better for it.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Worldwide Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run & Is On Track To Hit $400M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News