Chris Hemsworth bailed on Thor: Love and Thunder. Can you blame him? The Aussie actor spilled the steaming tea on why he hesitated to suit up for round four. Looking back, he alluded that Love and Thunder didn’t precisely “stick the landing.”

In an interview, the actor was honest about his feelings during filming. “I became a parody of myself,” he asserted, discussing how the flick’s improv and wackiness went way too far. While Love and Thunder leaned heavy on humor, not everyone, including Hemsworth, was vibing with the shift. It felt like the film was trying too hard to be funny, and Hemsworth? Yeah, he noticed.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film dropped in 2022 and tried to bring back the magic of Thor: Ragnarok. But while Ragnarok was a hit for its fresh, funny take, Love and Thunder had fans divided. Some loved the quirky spin, but others, including Chris, thought it missed the mark.

Even though the post-credits teased more Thor action, Hemsworth’s still unsure if he’s down for another go. He hinted that maybe he owes the audience a proper send-off, especially after his mixed feelings about Love and Thunder. But who knows? Perhaps the God of Thunder needs a break.

Interestingly, Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., weighed in on Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor. Downey Jr. praised his co-star in the same Vanity Fair piece, calling Ragnarok, Infinity War, and Endgame a “formidable hat trick.” He described Hemsworth as having the “most complex psyche” among the Avengers, applauding his blend of “wit, gravitas, fire, and gentleness.” High praise from a fellow Marvel heavyweight, indeed.

However, it wasn’t just Thor’s thunderous adventures that made Hemsworth feel unsure about his next steps. Reflecting on his career, he confessed that he’d started to feel “typecast” as the muscly action guy, often reduced to roles that asked little more than for him to “take his shirt off.” After starring in the 2013 racing drama Rush, he hoped for a career shift, but the payoff didn’t immediately come.

Years later, that shift finally arrived with his next project, Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Hemsworth expressed how this role, playing Dementus opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, reignited his passion for acting. In a Total Film interview, he shared his excitement for the part, recounting how director George Miller encouraged him to journal as the character. Hemsworth rediscovered his creative edge through this process, calling it his first time feeling “100 percent involved in the experience” in years.

For Hemsworth, Furiosa marked a long-awaited departure from his Thor persona, allowing him to dive deep into a darker, more complex role. “I’d grown so tired of myself,” he admitted, adding that suffering for a purpose can be “rejuvenating.” It’s clear that while Thor may still have some thunder left, Hemsworth’s heart is set on exploring new horizons.

So, while Thor: Love and Thunder may not have hit every mark, Hemsworth’s thunderous return might still be on the horizon—if he feels it’s owed. Until then, he’s savoring the creative rush of losing himself in Dementus.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: George R.R. Martin: The Fantasy Icon Was A Marvel Superfan: Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News