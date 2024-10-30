The ‘80s and ‘90s delivered rom-com gold— When Harry Met Sally…, Sleepless in Seattle, and Notting Hill. But don’t sleep on Only You (1994). Before Robert Downey Jr. was Iron Man and Marisa Tomei became Aunt May, they shared a charming on-screen romance that deserves a second look.

In Only You, we follow Faith (Tomei), a quirky believer in destiny, as she searches for her soulmate, Damon Bradley. But wait—what’s this? Faith gets the name Damon from an Ouija board as a teenager and later hears it from a fortune-teller. “My soulmate! My other half!” she declares, typical of a dramatic teen. Fast forward, and Faith finds herself engaged to a podiatrist named Dwayne. Boring, right?

Here comes the game-changer: while trying on her wedding dress, she receives a call from Damon Bradley. Surprise! He’s at the airport, heading to Venice. Instead of accepting her lackluster fate, Faith leaps into action. She hops in a taxi, leaves her fiancé behind, and embarks on an impromptu trip to Italy with her best friend, Kate (played with perfect deadpan by Bonnie Hunt).

What makes Only You stand out? Faith, our fearless protagonist, takes charge, actively chasing love instead of just waiting for it to find her. “It would be unfair to Dwayne to marry him if we’re not truly meant to be together,” she insists. This refreshing perspective champions living a life free from regrets and what-ifs, even if it means risking it all.

During their Italian escapade, Faith and Kate’s friendship shines. They start excited about the scenic countryside but quickly become frustrated with each other over the metric system. A car breakdown leads them to share a bottle of wine on a picturesque hillside, resulting in a heart-to-heart that emphasizes the beauty of true friendship—a rarity in rom-coms.

The film is also sprinkled with relatable lines. When Faith complains about being deceived by a man, Kate quips that men should wear jerseys that read “Liar” on the front, with their names on the back. They navigate the humorous “lost in translation” moments that many travelers can relate to, especially when Kate’s frustrations with an Italian hotel employee are met with cultural misunderstandings.

Tomei and Downey’s chemistry was undeniable. Watching them, you might believe in love at first sight. Like iconic pairs such as Harry and Sally or Sam and Annie, you can’t help but root for their happiness. Faith’s optimism, despite setbacks, and Peter (Downey), who’s utterly obsessed, create a duo that keeps you engaged. They’re adorable and relatable, the heart of this delightful story.

But here’s the kicker: while Damon Bradley may not be Faith’s destined soulmate, he leads her to recognize the true love waiting for her. So, if you’re craving a heartwarming love story packed with laughter and adventure, give this nearly-forgotten gem another look. Sometimes, love’s true destiny is just a plane ride away.

