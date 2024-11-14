Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. His movies have continued to wow the audience to date. Any work with his name attached immediately grabs the audience’s attention, for it would mean that that particular work would be a piece to behold. Original works and any recommendation by such celebrated filmmakers receive much attention. Imagine such a persona saying they will not indulge in a piece of art that has already received a lot of fame and acclaim.

Quentin Tarantino said in one of his recent interviews that he would not watch Dune movies. For the uninitiated, Dune is a highly acclaimed science fiction movie duology based on novels of the same name by author Frank Herbert. Timothee Chalament, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa are the film’s ensemble cast. The Dune duology has received wide critical and audience acclaim for its storytelling, performance, and creation of a vast and exciting universe. Surprisingly, Quentin Tarantino does not want it!

Why does Quentin Tarantino refuse to watch Dune?

In an interview on “The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast,” Quentin Tarantino was asked about his views on Dune: Part Two. Tarantino replied that he would not be watching the movie because he had already seen David Lynch’s version a few times. He is not mainly a fan of seeing the Spice Worms on screen again. He is also not happy with the dramatic use of the word ‘spice’ for the creatures.

He refuses to watch remakes like Dune and Shōgun, believing that once something is created, it shouldn’t be revisited. He prefers original creations over reboots, as he’s already seen the stories unfold.

Tarantino’s problems with remakes align with the current concern in India and abroad, where we are seeing a lot of reboots and remakes of classics. Sequels, if any, barely do justice to the original story and lack a tasteful touch. Original works are few and far between. Do you agree with Tarantino’s views on remakes?

