Zendaya rolled into the Venice Film Festival this week and, naturally, owned it. Forget the usual red carpet drama—her arrival was practically a masterclass in resurrecting the ‘naked’ fashion trend. Stepping off a boat on Friday (because why not make an entrance?), she revealed a custom Balmain gown that was equal parts daring and divine. Picture this: a sleeveless tan dress with a scoop neckline, ruched bodice, and a skirt that didn’t just flow—it slayed. Oh, and the slit? It almost reached her hip, leaving us all wondering if we were about to witness the birth of a new fashion era. Spoiler: we were.

To match her bold gown, Zendaya added pointed Louboutin heels, diamond studs, an emerald ring, and a statement snake necklace that made us question everything we knew about accessories. It was a flawless game-changer. Balmain’s Instagram chimed in, revealing that the dress was sculpted from leather, literally molded to Zendaya’s form—talk about fashion taking precision to a whole new level.

But this wasn’t just any old dress—oh no. This was a visual love letter to Dune, her highly anticipated film, which was also being showcased at the festival. Zendaya’s look matched the vibe of her movie—futuristic, fierce, and undeniably bold. Her sleek, wet-textured hair and smokey eyes just sealed the deal. She wasn’t just at Venice; she was making a statement.

If you thought that was the only fashion flex of the day, think again. Earlier, Zendaya switched gears for a Dune press event, wearing a white Valentino dress with more wow than an entire runway show. With a plunging neckline, wide collar, and a thigh-high slit (Zendaya and slits go together like peanut butter and jelly), this look was both delicate and daring. But it didn’t stop there.

Zendaya isn’t new to this; she’s true to it. From Euphoria to iconic red carpet moments, she’s taught us how to do fashion right. Who could forget her Spider-Man promotional tour, where she worked a McQueen blazer with spiderweb detailing and a Cavalli gown with spine-like embellishments that paid homage to Dr. Octopus? Talk about a superhero wardrobe.

And then there’s Zendaya’s ongoing love affair with Valentino’s Pier Paolo Piccioli. It’s Valentino’s world, and Zendaya’s just living in it. She’s practically owned this collaboration, from bold PP Pink looks on the red carpet to being the poster child for the brand’s vision.

Zendaya’s fashion evolution? Nothing short of fire. From her early Disney days in mismatched prints and cut-out shorts (yes, those photos exist) to her rise as Hollywood’s reigning fashion queen, it’s been a journey. Now, as the face of Euphoria and a permanent fixture at major fashion events, Zendaya is serving looks as groundbreaking as her career. She started from the bottom with her awkward teen years, and now she’s here, turning heads and setting trends like it’s nobody’s business. And honestly, we’re here for every moment of it.

