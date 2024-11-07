The craze for anime has exponentially increased, especially after the pandemic. More anime content is being released and made into live-action movies or shows. So now, for the fans, it has become more important to go through every detail before starting a new anime.

Everyone already knows that the pillar of a good anime is well-rounded characters, especially villains who not only try to destroy the hero but also have a philosophy behind their actions.

When it comes to anime villains, they are not just your typical evil characters out for vengeance. They are more complex and interesting and have a back story explaining why they became what they became. There are many standout qualities that make a character a proper villain or dark character in an anime, so with that in mind, let’s see the five best villains in anime.

Sukuna

Sukuna from the Jujutsu Kaisen series might look handsome because he possesses the body of Itadori, but do not go by his looks as he is an ancient monster. It was already established in the early stages of the manga that he is a very dangerous person. However, it took some time for people to realize how dangerous he could be.

Sukuna has defeated people like Mahoraga, Jogo, and Gojo, And the fans know how destructive and ruthless he is. Sukuna has no morals and even kills people for fun. He has yet to be taken down but has already replaced one of the most evil villains ever. The only purpose of the characters in JJK is to defeat him.

Yagami Light

Yagami is a human, does not have many superpowers, and is a part of the anime Death Note. Interestingly, he is a genius and an outstanding student in his school with great potential. He was not a villain when he started in life. However, everything changed when he found a notebook called the death note, where if you write someone’s name and how they will die, they die precisely in that way.

Yagami used the note to kill off criminals since he had strong morals and was a hard-working young and handsome boy who was more intelligent than others. However, things turned dark when the Shinigami (Ryuk) guarding the book arrived with a pact. Yagami also started to change because his moral compass slowly broke, and he regarded himself as a powerful god who could control other people’s lives. Yagami wanted immortality, while Ryuk was the death god fulfilling his duty to take away Yagami when the time came.

Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan is a part of the Demon Slayer universe and the anime’s main antagonist. According to the story, he was the first demon created thousands of years ago. Now, he has formed an army of monsters from his blood and hides them in the Infinity rooms, which is hard to decipher.

He is responsible for numerous deaths and is a powerful character who can easily beat the most potent Hashira. He is the only demon whose blood allows him to turn other humans into demons. Muzan is heartless and wants to stay immortal, but he has one weakness: sunlight. The last episode of Demon Slayer was epic, in which the Hashiras and other Slayers finally defeated Muzan.

Let’s see what happens next.

Hisoka

Hisoka is a member of Hunter X Hunter and a former Phantom Troupe member. He is highly manipulative and constantly searches for strong opponents. However, he has a knack for sparing those with a lot of potential so they can get strong enough to challenge him. His appearance is similar to that of a musician or a gesture.

He is extremely tall and has a muscular physique. Hisoka is self-absorbed and does whatever he likes, enhancing sadistic tendencies. With his manipulative and self-centered personality, Hisoka can be rightly viewed as a sociopath.

Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura is the villain from My Hero Academia and the leader of the League of Villains, a powerful organization. As the group leader, he surpasses most villains because of his mental strength and hatred toward all heroes. Interestingly, he was not born evil but became one due to his life situations and upbringing. You might sympathize with him after looking at his back story; however, nothing changes the fact that he has killed innocent people.

So get into the realm of these popular anime and find out if you want to know about their backstory or challenge them in a fight!

