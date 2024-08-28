If you have been feeling down thinking about the nearing end of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, we have good news for you. The makers have announced an upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen movie set to release in 2025. The movie will be a compilation of the Hidden Inventory Arc, aka Gojo’s Past Arc.

The Hidden Inventory Arc is the most significant arc of the series, and hence a movie dedicated to it is well deserved. The announcement was made on August 24 at the Juju Fest 2024. While fans were hoping for an announcement regarding a sequel to the manga, no one was left disappointed after learning about the upcoming movie. It was also revealed that the anime will join the MBS anime fest scheduled for January 18, 2025.

Since the Hidden Inventory Arc was only five episodes long, fans are expecting an expansion of certain parts in the movie. The incidents of the arc paved the way to the storyline and highlighted the younger days of Gojo and Geto. Another prominent character, Toji Fushigro, was also introduced to the audience in the arc storyline. It shed light on how Gojo got his enlightenment and what led Geto to pursue the dark path.

Since there is a lot of time for the release of the movie, in the meantime, fans can catch up on the past episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The manga will be ending on September 29, 2024, with chapter 271. The series comprises one movie and two anime seasons so far. While season 2 covered the Shibuya Incident Arc, the upcoming season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime will adapt the Culling Games Arc.

Must Read: Did You Know Matthew Perry Was Battling Rehab Behind The Scenes While Filming The Iconic Wedding Scene With Courteney Cox On Friends?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News