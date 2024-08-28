Natasa Stankovic’s separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya was a rude shock to all their fans. However, it is not a hidden fact that Natasa was in a relationship with actor Aly Goni earlier. Recently, Aly revealed why they eventually parted ways.

In Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s podcast, Aly Goni revealed that his relationship with Natasa Stankovic was quite serious. However, they broke up because of a condition that she had put forth. Even though Aly did not mention Natasa’s name anywhere, it was evident that he was referring to her in his interview. The former Bigg Boss 14 finalist said, “Jo mera isse pahle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke ‘yaar jab hum shaadi kareinge future mein hum alag raheinge’. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami (My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it).”

Aly Goni said that Natasa Stankovic’s wish for them to live separately from his family after their marriage was unacceptable to him. The Naagin actor said, “Main apne family ko saath leke chalunge jahab bhi jaaunga. Main family ko alag nahi kar sakte. Main nahi chod sakta, chahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye (I will take my family along wherever I go. I cannot separate from my family. I can’t leave them, come what may).”

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic were also seen in Nach Baliye 9. Natasa tied the knot with Hardik Pandya in 2020, but the couple sadly announced the news of their split in July 2024. They agreed to co-parent their son Agastya. Natasa headed off to Serbia with her son soon after announcing her separation from Pandya. Meanwhile, Aly is dating actress Jasmin Bhasin. Their romance begun after their admitted their feelings to each other on Bigg Boss 14.

