The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally coming to an end after six long years. On August 19, 2024, Jump Press announced that the series will conclude with five more chapters. So far, it has been compiled into 28 volumes.

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, chapter 267 is scheduled to be released on August 26 at 12 a.m. JST. Release times may vary by region, so fans can use the provided table to find the exact time for their respective countries.

Time Zone Local, Date and Time

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

British Summer Time: 4 PM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, August 26, 2024 (Monday)

Australia Central Time: 1:30 AM, August 26, 2024 (Monday

Since the manga is set to end in just five chapters, chapter 271 will mark the conclusion of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. The final chapter is scheduled to be released in issue 44 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on September 30, 2024.

Gege Akutami, the writer and illustrator of the manga, has expressed his gratitude to fans for their support over the years. He mentioned that he has been working diligently to conclude the series satisfactorily and has asked fans to bear with him.

Fans are anticipating significant revelations in the final chapters, as many questions remain unanswered, including the reason behind the changed appearance of King Curse’s final finger. Nobara Kugisaki’s return in the previous chapter is also expected to reveal some mysteries.

With only five chapters left, the focus will shift to concluding the battle between the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna. As Yuji Itadori leads the sorcerers, fans are eager to see how he will gain the upper hand against Sukuna. For now, fans can only hope that all their questions are answered and await the resolution of which characters will survive until the end of the series.

