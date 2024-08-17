The world’s favorite grandfather-grandson duo are back in a new avatar. Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series based on the hit adult animated franchise, has arrived on television. The anime version features Rick not only as a mad scientist but also as a samurai. The show will be available in both English and Japanese dubs and revolve around the adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith. Here is how and when you can watch new episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime.

Rick and Morty: The Anime premiered on Adult Swim at 12:00 am PT on August 15th. The show will be aired weekly every Thursday. However, the new episodes will be available for streaming on Max a day later on Fridays. The Japanese dubbed version will aired on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturdays. The series will feature ten episodes in total, with the complete release schedule as below:

Episode 1: August 15th (Adult Swim), August 16th (Max)

Episode 2: August 22nd (Adult Swim), August 23rd (Max)

Episode 3: August 29th (Adult Swim), August 30th (Max)

Episode 4: September 5th (Adult Swim), September 6th (Max)

Episode 5: September 12th (Adult Swim), September 13th (Max)

Episode 6: September 19th (Adult Swim), September 20th (Max)

Episode 7: September 26th (Adult Swim), September 27th (Max)

Episode 8: October 3rd (Adult Swim), October 4th (Max)

Episode 9: October 10th (Adult Swim), October 11th (Max)

Episode 10: October 17th (Adult Swim), October 18th (Max).

To watch the show on Max, you need to have an active subscription to the platform. The streaming service offers an ad-supported plan at $9.99 per month, and an ad-free plan at $16.99 per month. There is also an ad-free 4K Ultra HD plan priced at $20.99 per month.

The series tells the story of the dysfunctional Smith family, with the parents, Jerry and Beth Smith, and their 17-year-old daughter, Summer, and 14-year-old son, Morty. The family is joined by Beth’s father, Rick Sanchez, who is a mad scientist and samurai. Rick embarks on various adventures with Morty against the wishes of Jerry and Beth. The anime features a multiverse concept, with different versions of the characters appearing from other universes.

The English version features a fresh voice cast, with none of the actors from the original series reprising their roles. The cast includes Joe Daniels as Rick Sanchez and Jerry Smith, Gabriel Regojo as Morty Smith, Donna Bella Litton as Summer Smith, and Patricia Duran as Beth Smith and Space Beth.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Attends Ben Affleck’s Birthday Bash Amid Strong Divorce Rumors! Are They Back Together? Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News