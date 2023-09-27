Rick and Morty is undoubtedly one of the best adult animation series out there, which enjoys a massive fan following. The show’s creators, namely Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, touched new heights of fame after the season one premiered in 2013 via Adult Swim network. The show, however, also made news for the wrong reasons when its co-creator Justin Roiland’s assault and abuse allegations became public. Scroll down to know the details.
Now, Harmon, in a new interview, has shared that he has not spoken to Roiland in years adding that he is ashamed and heartbroken. Rick and Morty is down with six seasons with the last episode airing in December 2022. For the unversed, the seventh season of the show is all set to premiere on October 15, 2023.
In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Harmon revealed that he is not in touch with Justin Roiland. “The easiest thing for me to say about Justin has been nothing. Easy because he isolated so well and easy because I’m nobody’s first choice as a judge of anything or anyone,” said Ricky and Morty’s co-creator. He continued, “This is where I’d love to change the subject to myself, to what a piece of crap I’ve been my whole public life. I would feel so safe and comfortable making this about me, but that trick is worthless here and dangerous to others. It’s other people’s safety and comfort that got damaged while I obsessed over a cartoon’s quality.”
For the unversed, felony domestic violence charges were filed against Justin Roiland in 2020 but the case was later dismissed. However, other toxic workplace allegations and s*xual harrassment of Rick and Morty fans also came into the spotlight.
Harmon, who has not spoken to Roiland since 2019, further shared, “Trust has now been violated between countless people and a show designed to please them. I’m frustrated, ashamed and heartbroken that a lot of hard work, joy and passion can be leveraged to exploit and harm strangers.”
Rick and Morty’s co-creator Harmon revealed the last time he spoke to Roiland was via a text message. He revealed, “He said things that he’d never said before about being unhappy, and I remember saying to him the last time we spoke in person, like, ‘I am worried about you, and I don’t know what to do about that except to give you all the string and also just say I’m scared that you’re not going to come back.’”
He added, “But then this conversation became unprecedentedly confrontational. I think that’s as far as I get to take the story. At that point, we’re no longer both there for it, and it starts to become not only unfair for me to continue but totally uncomfortable because, from there, a friendship goes away, and I still don’t fully understand why.”
For the unversed, Justin Roiland also used to voice the lead characters of the show i.e. Rick and Morty, while Dan Harmon voiced the Birdperson.
