Rick and Morty is undoubtedly one of the best adult animation series out there, which enjoys a massive fan following. The show’s creators, namely Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, touched new heights of fame after the season one premiered in 2013 via Adult Swim network. The show, however, also made news for the wrong reasons when its co-creator Justin Roiland’s assault and abuse allegations became public. Scroll down to know the details.

Now, Harmon, in a new interview, has shared that he has not spoken to Roiland in years adding that he is ashamed and heartbroken. Rick and Morty is down with six seasons with the last episode airing in December 2022. For the unversed, the seventh season of the show is all set to premiere on October 15, 2023.

In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Harmon revealed that he is not in touch with Justin Roiland. “The easiest thing for me to say about Justin has been nothing. Easy because he isolated so well and easy because I’m nobody’s first choice as a judge of anything or anyone,” said Ricky and Morty’s co-creator. He continued, “This is where I’d love to change the subject to myself, to what a piece of crap I’ve been my whole public life. I would feel so safe and comfortable making this about me, but that trick is worthless here and dangerous to others. It’s other people’s safety and comfort that got damaged while I obsessed over a cartoon’s quality.”