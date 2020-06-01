When people immensely love a show, it becomes a vital part of their life. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the perfect example of the same. This sitcom has been running on TV for 10 years now. It is unbeatable in terms of entertainment and TRP.

Every fan who watches TMKOC feels like they too are a resident of Gokuldham society. Every actor of every age has a great fan following. Whether it’s Jethalal, Dayaben, Tapu, Champaklal, Babita ji or Iyer, every character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hilarious.

Now, a fan has made a wonderful art that will leave you amazed. An Instagram user named Mradul Jain edited Champaklal and Jethalal as Rick and Morty. In this graphic art, Rick is wearing clothes like Champaklal and Morty is dressed as Jetha. This fan has also kept the famous stick and Jetha’s moustache, respectively of both the character. This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and R&M mash-up is impressive for sure.

Mradul captioned this pic, “Rick and Morty ka Ooltah Chashma!”

Check out the post below:

Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a great fan following all over the nation, Rick and Morty is very popular worldwide. The comments section of this post was full of praises for the artist’s imagination.

Meanwhile, now that the government of Maharashtra has given permission, the shooting of TV shows and films will be resumed. Soon, TMKOC fans will get to enjoy the new episodes of their favourite sitcom.

