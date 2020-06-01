Actress Hina Khan has turned beautician amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. As go-to beauty and hair salons are closed, the actress decided to groom her eyebrows and upper lips on her own.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame artiste posted a few pictures that show her getting ready to remove her extra hair from her eyebrows and upper lips with thread.

“Let’s make a powder moochi, before I remove the lockdown effect on my upper lips and eyebrows… own my own…’atmnirbhar’. I do it myself,” Hina Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, Hina recently shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach.

“I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK… #BeachLove #ThrowBack,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 284K likes.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on screen in Hacked, a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

