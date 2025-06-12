Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death is finally heading to the big screen outside Japan. At the start of May, news broke that GKIDS had locked in the rights to bring the film to theaters in the US, with the premiere set for July 16, 2025. Jujutsu Kaisen now has even more fuel behind its journey after making a strong debut in Japanese theaters and pulling in around $1.3 million during its opening weekend. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have stepped in to handle streaming and distribution.

Flashback With A Twist: Gojo-Geto Arc Returns Amid Season 3 Delay

The film dives into the early days of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, back when they were still students and close allies. Their story, which is packed with conflict and transformation, takes a new shape in this re-edited cut. The version includes updated sound and acts like a fresh recap for fans who wrapped up Season 2 back in 2023.

While the movie offers something to hold on to, Season 3 remains far off. No concrete release plans have been shared by MAPPA and at this point early 2026 seems like the earliest possible window.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Set the Standard With Box Office & Critical Success

This isn’t the first time Jujutsu Kaisen has made waves in theaters. The 2022 film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 proved how strong the franchise’s pull really is. It outperformed the main series on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% rating from both critics and audience.

According to Box Office Mojo, it brought in $166.6 million globally, out of which $34.5 million came from domestic theaters and $132.1 million overseas. Nearly $2 million more came from Blu-ray sales, making it the second most successful FUNimation release at the US box office.

Now, with the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death movie gearing up for its American run, the spotlight turns once again to Gojo and Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Trailer

