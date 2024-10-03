Zendaya is among the most celebrated actresses in the Hollywood industry. The star who rose from Disney Channel fame to the industry’s brightest spotlight has become a household name in both film and fashion.

Zendaya has captivated audiences with her exceptional roles, from tween dramas to more mature characters. Still, one of her breakout roles as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series has solidified her place in Hollywood’s A-list stars. Zendaya starred opposite her current boyfriend, Tom Holland in the Spider-Man films and delivered a masterful performance as Peter Parker’s love interest. Given her relationship with Holland, the Euphoria star once shared who is her favorite Spider-Man among all the three who played the titular role.

The iconic superhero role of Peter Parker has been played by Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Holland. When Zendaya was asked about her favorite Peter Parker portrayer, the actress didn’t exactly name one. In a throwback appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the kids questioned the Spider-Man cast. One of the girls asked Zendaya who is her favorite out of Maguire, Holland, and Garfield. She said, “I’m not gonna get in trouble. I’m not gonna pick a favorite. But… [points at Tom Holland].”

Zendaya and Holland first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and later confirmed the dating rumors. Of course, it had to be Holland, but her answer was somewhat cryptic. In the interview, one of the young fans asked the Dune actress, “MJ, are you mad that you’re not Spider-Woman?” To this, Zendaya replied, “You know, I can’t say that I’m mad. If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that superheroing isn’t always that easy. So, I’m good.”

Besides her portrayal in Marvel films, she earned critical acclaim for her breakthrough roles in HBO’s Euphoria and Dune movies.

