Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought the iconic superhero a fresh and youthful energy.

Holland’s character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and solidified his role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Holland’s Peter Parker performance blended well with the audience, it was Andrew Garfield who played the titular role in The Amazing Spider-Man series. Though Garfield’s portrayal was well-received for its depth, Holland once regretted not approaching Garfield before accepting the role.

Holland was joined by Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which not only blew off fans’ minds but also brought together the three versions of Spider-Man. Although Holland gained massive success after his role as Spider-Man in MCU, earning millions, the actor once shared his regret of not approaching Garfield before becoming Spider-Man. In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland shared how he could have handled things differently before accepting the role of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

He said, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him. If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

Fortunately, everything is well between the two as they formed a brotherly bond at the time of No Way Home. Even Garfield once admitted that he never held any grudges against Holland. In a throwback appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Garfield explained that although he didn’t do another Spider-Man movie, he did love the character and worked really hard. He called Holland an “amazing and wonderful guy” and expressed his happiness that they chose him and cleared that he is not bitter.

In another interview with Fandango, Garfield gave his blessings to Holland, adding, “I’m also excited for Tom Holland. I think he’s a very emotional, truthful, funny, physical actor, and I love the filmmaker – it all really couldn’t be in any better hands. I’m really stoked for it.”

