Stan Lee, the comic book godfather who created Spider-Man, wasn’t exactly on board with Tom Holland swinging into the role of Peter Parker. Yup, you read that right. The man who birthed Spidey wasn’t sold on the youngest and arguably most charming version of the web-slinger. Let’s just say Stan wasn’t shy about throwing a little shade, either.

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, casually dropped this gem during an Instagram Q&A. When he introduced Stan to Tom Holland shortly after the latter’s casting, Stan did the thing Stan did best—he cracked a joke. According to Gunn, Stan looked at Tom and said, “Yes, of course! I have heard that you are amazing! Personally, I don’t see it that way!” Cue the laughter. Now, that’s a boss move right there. Stan didn’t mince words, but his playful jab was all part of the charm that made him the legend we all know and love.

But hold up—let’s not forget that Tom Holland quickly turned into an absolute sensation as Spidey. From the heart-wrenching Avengers: Infinity War moment with Iron Man to swinging into Spider-Man: No Way Home and absolutely owning it, Holland’s Spidey became an undeniable fan favorite. Stan Lee’s jokes? Totally in good fun. In fact, Tom’s Spidey has now become so iconic that even Stan’s initial hesitation seems like a distant memory.

Rewind for a sec: back when Spider-Man was just a glint in Stan’s eye, the idea was almost killed by Marvel’s publisher, Martin Goodman. Stan Lee pitched Spider-Man as the story of a teenager with real problems—because, you know, superheroes with actual struggles were pretty groundbreaking at the time. Goodman did not have it. “First of all, people hate spiders,” he quipped. “Second, he can’t be a teenager—teenagers are sidekicks. And third, no one wants to read about a superhero who’s got personal problems.”

Stan, being the stubborn genius he was, didn’t let rejection stop him. Teaming up with Steve Ditko, he threw Spider-Man into Amazing Fantasy #15 to save a dying comic—and bam, an instant hit. When sales soared, Goodman rushed in, saying, “Stan, remember Spider-Man? Let’s make a series!” And boom, Spider-Man was born.

Fast-forward to the MCU and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has become a fan favorite, from Civil War to Endgame to No Way Home. So, while Stan had his doubts about Tom’s casting, one thing’s clear: Spider-Man is a legacy that keeps growing, and even Stan’s playful skepticism couldn’t stop it.

So yeah, Stan Lee didn’t quite see it at first. But look where we are now—Tom Holland is swinging into our hearts, and Spider-Man’s legacy lives on. Never doubt the power of a little web-slinging magic!

