Picture this: Sandra Bullock, a bona fide icon, almost walked away from Hollywood. Yup, the Ocean’s 8-star was ready to bounce, thanks to the hardcore sexism she faced in the industry. Fast forward to 2018, and she’s headlining a major all-female heist flick, but getting to this point? It wasn’t a straight line.

Bullock’s big break came in Speed (1994), thanks to director Jan de Bont, but get this—she wasn’t the studio’s first pick. She was the “last person they wanted.” No joke. But Bullock didn’t let that stop her. With a string of lucky breaks and her mom’s empowering “you don’t need to get married, you make your path” wisdom, she dove into Hollywood with the mindset that she could do whatever a guy could do.

But then came the reality check. Bullock had her “wake-up moment”—that brutal realization that being a woman in Hollywood meant getting treated differently. She went from feeling unstoppable to feeling like, “Wait, why is this happening to me?” and soon realized, “I’m being treated this way because I have a vagina.” And yeah, it hit her hard.

Her story echoed the experiences of many actresses who, like her, had their worth constantly questioned in a system that has long undervalued women. Since the #MeToo movement gained momentum, more actresses have come forward with their tales of harassment and discrimination, and the stats are staggering—94% of women in the entertainment industry report experiencing sexual harassment or assault.

For actresses like Cate Blanchett, gender inequality remains a real problem. “I don’t think about my gender until those opportunities are not available to me or denied to me because of my gender,” Blanchett shared, referring to the ever-present issue of pay disparity in Hollywood. She pointed out the harsh reality that women often get paid less than their male counterparts despite having equal billing and screen time. “That’s not right,” she added.

In the end, Sandra Bullock didn’t leave. She fought through the struggles, used her voice, and became a trailblazer for other women in the industry. Today, her career is more vital than ever—proof that even in the face of adversity, she refused to let Hollywood’s sexism define her.

