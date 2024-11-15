So here’s the deal—Hugh Grant, the British heartthrob and movie icon, had a bit of a nightmare in 2019. Some thief broke into his car and swiped his bag, which was no big deal; he just happened to have weeks of work on his latest script inside. Yeah, talk about a plot twist.

Grant hopped on Twitter and shared his plea to get the script back. “In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” he wrote, adding that it had a ton of notes and ideas. Oh, and they also snagged his kids’ medical cards—chaos.

We don’t know exactly which script it was, but Grant was juggling The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Toff Guys, a Guy Ritchie flick at the time. Whatever it was, losing that bag had to be a significant blow to the actor’s grind.

Grant wasn’t alone in his disbelief. The cricketer Kevin Pietersen chimed in, saying, “Our street being invaded by scumbags?” Comedian David Baddiel couldn’t resist adding his twist, replying, “I’m sorry. I’ve had terrible writer’s block,” clearly poking fun at the bizarre situation.

As for the police? They didn’t immediately comment on the theft. But Grant did his part by asking for the items to be returned to Coach Films in Ealing, west London. Maybe the thief would reconsider after realizing they just swiped some high-profile items.

Grant, who became a rom-com king after Four Weddings and a Funeral in ‘94, was seriously stepping up his game. By 2019, he was crushing it in more dramatic roles, like playing Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, which got him a ton of award buzz. So, whoever grabbed that bag didn’t realize they were messing with a Hollywood pro’s next big thing.

While we all waited for the script to be returned, Grant didn’t seem too rattled. He even allowed the thief to make it right—no hard feelings. But it was clear: this was one of those “you can’t make this up” moments in Hollywood history.

