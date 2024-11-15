Superman reboot, DCU auditions, Krypto the Super-Dog, David Corenswet, Superman 2025, DCEU replacement, New York Comic Con, Superman film series.

Reports previously surfaced that Henry Cavill’s Superman suit, first seen in Man of Steel (2013), the film that launched the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), was destroyed during the studio’s search for a new Superman for the DC Universe (DCU), which has replaced the DCEU.

James Gunn addressed the situation on Threads when a user, @mr_savitar_oficial, inquired if Tom Brittney had damaged the Superman suit. Gunn responded, confirming, ‘Yes. Tom messed it up, and then Corenswet came in, and he was way too tall, so it just got torn to shreds.’ In the same Threads post, James Gunn praised Tom Brittney, saying, ‘Tom is one of my favorite actors. Incredibly talented guy.’

About The Upcoming Superman Movie

James Gunn has completed filming Superman (2025), which marks the first installment of the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) and a fresh start for the Superman film series. The film, written and directed by Gunn, stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman. While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed for the film, reports suggest that the trailer could debut in the first half of 2025, with Gunn actively working on its development.

James Gunn lavished heavy praise on David Corenswet during a New York Comic Con panel. As mentioned, Corenswet will portray the Man of Steel in the upcoming Superman film. Additionally, Krypto the Super-Dog is set to appear in this film.

