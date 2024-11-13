When news hit that Friends legend Matthew Perry passed away, fans around the world took a gut punch. Known as the quick-witted, eternally sarcastic Chandler Bing, Perry gave us ten seasons of laughs that still hit hard today. But here’s a fun fact most fans missed: Matthew’s real-life dad, John Bennett Perry, made a cameo on Friends! Yeah, Chandler Bing’s dad strolled onto the set in one of the show’s classic episodes.

Here’s the scoop: back in Friends Season 4, Episode 18 (The One with Rachel’s New Dress), John Perry—Matthew’s real-life dad—showed up as Mr. Burgin, Rachel’s boyfriend Joshua’s dad. Picture it: he walks in, only to find Rachel hanging out in his living room in, let’s say, less-than-usual attire. It’s a classic sitcom setup, a classic Friends moment. And now, knowing the Chandler connection? It just makes it that much more relaxed.

But that wasn’t the only father-son collab. Matthew and John also teamed up for the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In and reunited again in the 2011 series Mr. Sunshine. They shared a close bond offscreen, something Matthew recently posted about on Instagram. Just weeks before he passed, he shared a snapshot of him and his dad, each holding a drink, with the caption, “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage.” Fans piled on with love, which only deepened after the news of Matthew’s passing, showing just how much he meant to people worldwide.

On October 28, Perry was found in his Los Angeles home. Early reports stated he was found in his jacuzzi by his assistant, who had just returned from running errands. Police later confirmed they responded to a call but kept details limited. Warner Bros., the studio behind Friends, released a heartfelt statement calling him an “incredibly gifted actor” and part of the “Warner Bros. Television Group family.” They went on to say his impact was global, and his legacy will forever be felt.

So, while we say goodbye to Chandler Bing, we also remember the honest Matthew Perry—a guy who made us laugh and think and who left us too soon.

For more such updates, check out Television news on Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Catch An Interesting Easter Egg In Penelope & Colin’s Wedding Scene In Bridgerton Season 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News