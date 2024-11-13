Believe it or not, Friends almost wrapped up without Rachel Green. Jennifer Aniston was this close to walking away before the last season kicked off in 2004. By then, Friends was a massive hit, and each of the cast had become icons. But as the finish line appeared, Aniston started having doubts—and it wasn’t about the paycheck or contract drama.

Rachel had been there from day one. Do you remember that runaway bride moment in Central Perk? It set the stage for ten seasons of laughs, tears, and that epic on-and-off romance with Ross. But as the years passed, Aniston began to wonder how much more “Rachel” she had left. “I wanted it to end when people still loved us, and we were on a high,” she said, wanting to ensure Friends stayed legendary.

When Friends finally returned for Season 10, it came with a twist: only 18 episodes instead of the usual 22-25. Rumor had it that Aniston’s decision was a significant factor. Word on the street was that her then-husband, Brad Pitt, wasn’t thrilled about her heading back for another round, especially since they were considering starting a family. Sources even claimed that Brad was “upset” she signed on for the final season, which might explain why it was cut short.

Aniston’s take? She was torn. “How much more of Rachel do I have in me? How many more stories are there to tell before we turn pathetic?” she wondered. But, on the flip side, she was just as freaked out by the idea of Friends ending. In her words: “I don’t want it to end at all.”

By 2004, Jennifer Aniston had already become a ‘90s icon—Friends made her a star, Rachel’s style was everywhere, and “The Rachel” haircut? Legendary. Playing Rachel also earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy, cementing her place in TV history. But as Friends came to a close, so did her relationship with Pitt. A few months after the final episode aired, they announced their split, officially finalizing their divorce by October 2005.

Aniston’s staying for that last season gave fans the closure they needed, and it kept Rachel’s story right at the heart of Friends until the very end. Looking back, her decision to stick around made the finale unforgettable. The world almost missed one of the most iconic series endings ever.

