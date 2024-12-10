Pushpa 2 Box Office Ticket Sales Day 6: Only O.25 Million Away To Axe Stree 2 At #2

Allu Arjun has yet again struck another massive record, hitting a total of 11.15 million ticket sales on BMS. This might be the fastest-ever number that has been hit by an Indian film on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced.

Pushpa 2 Ticket Sales Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, December 10, Allu Arjun‘s biggie hit an average ticket sales of 35K per hour. It hit a total of 5,97,230 sold tickets from 6 AM to 11 PM on December 10. On Tuesday, the film would register a total ticket sale of 730K*, bringing the biggest Tuesday for a film.

Only 0.25 Million Away From Stree 2

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s biggie helmed by Sukumar, is only 0.25 million away to axe the lifetime ticket sales of Stree 2, that is also the second-highest ticket sales of 2024 with a total sale of 11.40 million.

Pushpa 2 has already registered a total ticket sale of 11.15 million, claiming the spot for the third-highest ticket sale of 2024.

Check out the top-10 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films of 2024 on BMS.

Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Pushpa 2: 11.15 Million* (till December 10) Amaran: 4.89 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of Pushpa 2.

Pre-Sales: 2990.78K

Day 1: 1757K

Day 2: 1680K

Day 3: 1750K

Day 4: 1310K

Day 5: 938.61K

Day 6: 730K* (estimated)

Total: 11.15 Million

Pushpa 2 has broken six major records in terms of ticket sales on BMS. Here are all the six major records broken by Allu Arjun in the last 6 days.

1 Million+ Tickets Sold For 5 Consecutive Days

Tickets Sold For 5 Consecutive Days 1.5 Million+ Tickets Sold For 3 Consecutive Days

Tickets Sold For 3 Consecutive Days Highest Pre-Sales For 2024: 3 Million+

Biggest Peak In 1 Hour – 107.57K Tickets Sold In 1 Hour

Tickets Sold In 1 Hour Biggest Ticket Sales In 24 Hrs: 1.7 Million

Highest Pre-Sales In Single Day: 935K

