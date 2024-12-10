Pushpa 2 has unleashed madness at the box office, with the film standing at a massive 605.25 crore in 6 days. It would not be an exaggeration to say the film might enter the 1000 crore club by the beginning of the second weekend. The film is all set to bring magical numbers on weekdays as well.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, December 9, Monday, the action film helmed by Sukumar earned a whopping 66 crore at the box office. This is a significant drop from the 143 crore total that the film earned on Sunday. But still, the biggie has managed to cross the 600 crore mark in India.

Biggest Tollywood Grosser Of 2024

Pushpa 2 is already the second-highest Tollywood grosser of 2024 surpassing Devara’s 292.71 crore. Now, it is only 47.96 crore away to beat Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, which earned 653.21 crore at the box office. With this milestone, Pushpa 2 would become the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 in India.

Here is the Day-wise collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel at the box office.

Day 1: 179.25 crore

Day 2: 97 crore

Day 3: 120 crore

Day 4: 143 crore

Day 5: 66 crore

Total: 605.25 crore

One Step Away To Axe Stree 2

In the list of highest-grossing films of Indian Cinema at the box office, Pushpa 2 has axed Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal’s 554 crore at the box office and occupied the seventh position. It would next axe Stree 2’s 627.50 crore to take the sixth spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films in Indian Cinema at the box office.

Baahubali 2: 1031 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 856 crore RRR : 772 crore Kalki 2898: 653.21 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Pushpa 2: 605.25 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

