After Animal and Animal Park, we would get an Animal Part 3. Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to turn the film series into a trilogy. So fans now have two sequels to look forward to as the story of Ranvjiay Singh continues.

Animal was released in December 2023 and became a record-smashing blockbuster. The second installment of the franchise, Animal Park, was already set up in the post-credits sequence of the first part.

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Plans for Animal Part 3

Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he spoke at length about the future of Animals. He revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to make at least three parts of the film, so Animal 3 is undoubtedly on the cards.

“I think he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) just flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park,” Ranbir said. The actor added that there had been discussions about the future storyline of the franchise ever since they were making the first film.

Animal Park will Go on the Floors in 2027

Ranbir also revealed that the shoot of Animal Park will begin in 2027. While the sequel was expected to start production earlier in 2026, both Ranbir and Vanga are busy with other projects. “The director is making another film right now, and we should start that film in 2027,” Ranbir said.

The superstar also expressed his excitement about playing a double role as Ranvijay and Aziz in Animal Park. He said, “It’s very exciting because now I play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. So fascinating project, an extremely original director, and very excited to be part of it.”

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, Animal became one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, grossing over Rs. 900 crores worldwide. The film was praised for its action sequences; however, some criticized it for its violence and controversial representation of women.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kill: Lakshya’s Action Film Makes Waves Globally, Receives A Nomination At 52nd Saturn Awards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News