Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert venue was met with some heated protests from the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday (December 8). This happened just hours before the event would take place. The protestors warned the concert organizers from serving liquor at the venue and setting non-vegetarian food stalls.

All About The Protests At Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert Venue

According to a news report in India Today, the Bajrang Dal and the VHP stated during the protests that serving liquor and non-vegetarian food would hurt religious sentiments. In the videos that have been going viral of the incident, some group of men could be seen reaching the venue and raising the protests. They were seen getting into an argument with the police officials and demanding the removal of the liquor and KFC stalls.

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Indore today (December 8) at 7 pm. The report further stated that Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Amarendra Singh revealed that the permission for the event has not been granted yet and the authorities will be reviewing all the aspects before coming to a decision. The CP was quoted to reveal, “We have inspected the venue. Some people are opposing it. We are still looking into all the aspects. Only after understanding everything will we grant permission. We will soon decide on the conditions for the show.”

The conversations are still ongoing between the administration and the organizers regarding the protests which took place. For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert has had its share of controversies. The ‘Naina’ singer had also received a legal notice from the Telangana government over the lyrics of his songs allegedly promoting alcoholism. Dosanjh took a dig at the same at his Ahmedabad concert. He stated that he will stop singing songs on alcohol once the government bans all the liquor stalls all over the country.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Dharmendra Rubbished Speculations Of Converting To Islam To Marry Hema Malini: “Not The Kind Of Man Who Will Change…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News