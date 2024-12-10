Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is acting like a tornado at the box office, wreaking havoc every single day, and in 5 days at the box office, it has smashed the lifetime earnings of every single Hindi film of 2024 except one.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 6

On the fifth day, Monday, December 9, the action film earned 48 crore at the box office. The film passed the Monday test with distinction, earning more than the opening numbers of most of the films that were released this year.

The film has taken a drop of 44% from Sunday, but it is not worth worrying about since it is already the fastest 300 crore grosser in Bollywood. Meanwhile, it would also be the fastest 400-crore film since it would touch the mark by the end of the week!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Total: 339 crore

Already The Second-Highest Grosser Of 2024

With a total collection of 339 crore, the film is already the second highest-grossing film of 2024, surpassing the entire lifetime collection of every Hindi film released in 2024 except one! Interestingly, it is the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film of 2024, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD‘s 295 crore.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 at the box office.

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 339 crore* (still in theaters) Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.20 crore Singham Again: 274.50 crore Fighter: 215 crore Shaitaan: 151 crore Munjya: 108 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore

