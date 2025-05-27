Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’s pre-sales in China are going really well. At the same point in time, its collections have beaten the 4-day cume of Deadpool and Wolverine. Only a limited number of screenings have made the pre-sales available in China. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has opened worldwide except in China and a few other regions overseas. MI 8 has opened with record numbers at the North American box office for the franchise, the highest in the film series. The Final Reckoning is the 17th biggest Memorial Day release of all time.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Pre-Sales China Day 4

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mission Impossible 8 has hit the $1 million milestone on the 4th day of its pre-sales in China. The pre-sales numbers after 4 days now stand at the $1.1 million cume for the period of May 30-June 1. It has beaten Deadpool and Wolverine and is on par with Jurassic World: Dominion.

4-Day Pre-Sales Breakdown

May 30, Friday (Opening Day) – $677K

May 31, Saturday – $339K

June 1, Sunday – $87K

Total – $1.1 million

Comparison with other films’ 4-day pre-sales numbers

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $1.6 million Godzilla x King: The New Empire – $1.4 million Jurassic World: Dominion & Mission Impossible 8 – $1.1 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $995K

How much is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning projected to earn on its opening weekend in China?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s analysis via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to earn between $30 million and $40 million. It will thus beat Dead Reckoning‘s $24.8 million opening in China two years back. Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will be released in China on May 30.

Box Office Summary

Opening Weekend – $63 million

Total Domestic Gross – $77 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $204.0 million

