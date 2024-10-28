Remember when Chris Pratt’s church was accused of being anti-LGBTQ+? That got messy. It all started when Elliot Page (of Juno and Inception fame) put Pratt on blast. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Pratt spoke about his spiritual side, and Page had none of it. Page took to Twitter, saying, “But his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ, so maybe address that too?”

He addressed the claims head-on on IG, stating, “It’s suggested I belong to an ‘anti-LGBTQ’ church—nothing could be further from the truth. My church welcomes everyone.”

But for the longest time, people thought the Passengers star was tight with Hillsong Church—the controversial megachurch that’s been called out for its not-so-friendly LGBTQ+ stance. But Pratt shut that rumor down real fast. “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church,” he said, putting the whole theory to bed.

Elliot Page wasn’t done, though. They doubled down, tweeting, “If you’re a famous actor in a hate-based group, expect questions.” Page left no room for doubt on LGBTQ+ rights—no gray areas allowed.

And let’s not forget that infamous MTV Movie & TV Awards speech Pratt gave in 2018. He hit the stage to accept the Generation Award and dropped lines like, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you.” Suddenly, Pratt found himself wearing the unofficial crown of Hollywood’s religious spokesperson, which, spoiler alert, he never really wanted. In his own words, “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when I’m not a religious person.”

James Gunn, Pratt’s buddy and Guardians of the Galaxy director, couldn’t stay quiet either. Gunn jumped to his defense, saying, “Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He’s an especially loving father. And there’s a lot of stuff that people have just made up about him—about his politics, who he is, and what he believes of other people.”

Even with the internet throwing shade, Pratt didn’t flinch. He’s been busy stacking his Hollywood resume—think Jurassic World Dominion, Lego Movie 2, and prepping for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Through all the noise, Pratt’s message stayed simple: “We need less hate in this world, not more.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Finally Crosses The $200M Mark In Its 4th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News