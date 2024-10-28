Remember when Chris Pratt danced on an alien planet to “Come And Get Your Love” in Guardians of the Galaxy? That was 2014, and the MCU was forever changed! A decade later, Pratt reflected on how Peter Quill transformed his life. He celebrated with an Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the journey and his fantastic cast and crew.

Let’s rewind for a second. Pratt was known as the charmingly awkward Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation before he was a galaxy-saving heron. But when Guardians came knocking, he wasn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for himself. He thought, “I wasn’t physically right for it,” but felt he could nail the role.

After an audition that dazzled Marvel, he lost 60 pounds. He transformed from a lovable goofball into the roguishly charming Star-Lord we all adore. After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped up last summer, our favorite band of misfits went their separate ways. Peter Quill set off on a quest to find his grandfather on Earth. As for Pratt’s future in the MCU? He played it cool, saying he was “not exactly sure” about his next adventure but didn’t want to spoil any surprises if he did know. Mystery vibes, right?

Meanwhile, James Gunn has traded his Guardians cape for a DC superhero mask, becoming co-chairman of the newly revamped DC Studios. As he wrapped up Superman, he fondly reflected on a decade of Guardians, calling it “an astounding ten years.” And guess what? Pratt is trying to team up with Gunn again in the DC Universe. Fans can only dream of what kind of chaos they’ll cook up next!

So, while we’re still in the dark about when Chris Pratt will pop back up in the MCU, we can celebrate this 10-year milestone by rewatching Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney+. One thing’s for sure: Star-Lord’s legacy is alive and kicking, and who knows what cosmic mischief awaits him next? Buckle up, folks; the galaxy isn’t done with him yet!

