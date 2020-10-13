Game Of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Feels Khaleesi’s Rape Scene Was ‘Degrading’ For Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones went on to be a cult and finished it’s eight-season run last year. But the show recently came under the spotlight for its first season. The scene in question was Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen being raped by Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo on the wedding night. Opening up about the same now is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who played Jamie Lannister in the show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in the oral history of Game Of Thrones by James Hibberd titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, George RR Martin claimed that the decision to rape Dany on the night made the episode worst and not better. This has been getting some rave reactions from across.

Advertisement

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is now promoting his film The Silencing, opened up on the same. Reacting to the scene starring Emila Clarke and Jason Momoa, as per Insider, he said, “For Emilia to play that in series one was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific. She’s sold to a guy who rapes her, but her way of getting through that is a massive journey, right?”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explained how Emila Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen’s rise to power eventually changed the way how women were perceived in the show. At the same time, he cleared that it was similar in the books. He said that many women were in the position of power. One being his on-screen sister and lover Lena Headey.

“Cersei, too, was never looked upon as an equal to her brother just because of gender. But then she rises to the top. And you could argue that the way those two women turned out was because of being raised in this horrific way,” said Game Of Thrones’ Nicolaj Coster-Waldau said.

Further reacting on George RR Martin’s claims of the rape scene, the actor called it a reason for the character’s rise. He said it is the storytelling and was interesting. He also opened up on the backlash that the series ending received.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said, “Because when you meet people, they’re not angry at all, are they? Then they get behind a keyboard and get opinionated and write a petition. I did a round table with hardcore Game Of Thrones fans, and we were all talking about the ending and what I found was that, yes, most had another idea for what would have been a great ending, but, ultimately, they just didn’t want the show to end.”

Must Read: Max George On Tom Parker Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour: “There Is Nothing That He Has Ever Given Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube