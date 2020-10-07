Game Of Thrones' Non-Consensual S*x Scene Between Emilia Clarke's Khaleesi & Jason Momoa's Drogo Was ORIGINALLY Planned Differently

Game Of Thrones fans, the show’s ‘oral history’ book titled as Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon has many anecdotes that reveal exciting things about what went wrong behind the scenes. We all remember the non-consensual s*x scene between Emilia Clarke’s Khaleesi and Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo. But, that scene wasn’t supposed to be shot in the way it was.

According to the book, the man behind the GOT books George RR Martin wasn’t happy about the changes made to the above-mentioned scene. It was never supplied to be non-consensual as per the books, and Martin wasn’t pleased about the change.

According to the Insider, Martin said about the change that “it made it worse, not better.” He also added, “Why did the wedding scene change from the consensual seduction scene … to the brutal rape of Emilia Clarke? We never discussed it. It made it worse, not better.”

One of the showrunners David Benioff backed their decision of changing the angle and said, “Here’s a girl who is absolutely terrified of this barbarian warlord she’s being married off to, it’s the last thing in the world she wants, yet somehow by the end of this wedding night she seems to be in a completely joyful sexual relationship with him. It didn’t entirely work for us.”

Another showrunner DB Weiss said, “Also, in the second episode she has to go back to the less consensual, rougher relationship. In the book that works, but we just didn’t have that amount of time and access to the character’s mind. It turns too quickly. It was something the actors themselves felt wasn’t gelling.” He also revealed about Emilia Clarke mentioning “the wedding night and issues she was having with it.” But ultimately the makers were on the same pages with the actors.

Game Of Thrones fans, do you think RR Martin’s vision would’ve worked in the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

