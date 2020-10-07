Spider-Man 3: Jacob Batalon REACTS To Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro

For the past few days, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is back in the news. All thanks to Jamie Foxx’s deleted Instagram post, everyone is happy to know that he will return as Electro in the Marvel movie. The actor played the iconic villain in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Recently, there were reports that to fight Electro, the threequel of this MCU film will star Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Tom. Since then, we have been getting new updates on the movie.

Now, actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned has reacted to Jamie Foxx’s Electro in Spider-Man 3. The actor told Comicbook, “I’m a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend.”

The Spider-Man 3 actor shared, “I truly can’t believe; it’s really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he’s so prolific, he’s this very diverse, he can just do everything. It’s so awesome to really just know that he’s in our project. That’s so awesome.”

Just like Jacob Batalon, even we can’t wait for Foxx to play the villain for MCU.

Meanwhile, talking about his deleted post, Jamie Foxx had shared, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft”. Even though he deleted the post, a lot of his following had already taken the screenshots.

Now everyone is waiting for Marvel Studios to make an official announcement about this big news.

Talking about Tom Holland, the actor is elated with all the positive response he received for The Devil All The Time. The Netflix film by Antonio Campos also stars Bill Skarsgard, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson. Talking about Spider-Man 3, the shooting is expected to begin next week.

Do you want Jamie to return as Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

