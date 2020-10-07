Cardi B is making headlines ever since her divorce with Offset. Fans were shocked to hear the news of her split. Even though everyone knew that there was trouble in her relationship, but no one ever expected that the couple would take such a big step.

But, looks like the rapper is not sulking over her divorce. She has already moved on and seems to be happy. Her latest Instagram post is proof of her happiness and confidence. Continue reading to get the details.

It looks like Cardi B, is enjoying the single life! The rapper got her fans’ attention on Oct. 6 when she shared a s*xy, eye-catching photo of herself to Instagram along with a telling caption. In the pic, she is making a scrunched up face and bending down and posing with her hands clasped in front of her while wearing a bright red PVC catsuit-style outfit, matching headpiece, and matching long red nails.

She captioned the image as, “Single, bad and rich.I do the controlling.” It didn’t take long for fans to comment and they had a lot of positive things to say! “U LOOK GORGEOUS!!!,” one follower wrote while another left her a bunch of red lip emojis. “Queen,” a third called her while a fourth left heart emojis. Check out Cardi B’s post below:

Well, apart from this, a fan commented, “You bad and rich but you ain’t single cardi.” To this, Cardi instantly replied, “ I’m very much single.” Okay! The rapper does not want anyone to question her singlehood. She is living her life and loving it. Way to go girl! We are sure you motivate a lot of women out there.

Cardi B’s latest confident pic comes just three weeks after she made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Offset. The divorce papers revealed that the former lovebirds are currently separated and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” In regards to their two-year-old daughter Kulture, the papers state that Cardi “requests that this Court honour and enforce any custodial arrangement agreed to by the parties and that such arrangement should be whatever is in the child’s best interests.”

