Cardi B Once Said, "Suck My D*ck... I Have A Pink Dild*" To Her Haters & That's All The Motivation We Need In Life





Cardi B as we know her or Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (her real identity) has been a renowned name in the world of rapping and music. She recently made headlines due to her divorce with Offset. We take you back to the past when she broke all the filters and asked her haters to suck get metaphorical d*ck.

Yes, she literally went on to record during an interview and left a jaw-dropping message for her appreciators as well as haters. This was when she was interviewed by Nardwuar the Human Serviette. This interview attracted a lot of eyeballs and broke the internet a couple of years ago.

In this interview, Cardi B said, “Thank you for supporting me. And if you don’t, suck my dick! And I know you think because I’m a woman I don’t have a dick, but…I have a pink dildo in my dresser.”

She was also asked about what does she thinks about people caring or not caring about her. She said, “You don’t have to care for me, you know what I’m saying? Because I don’t give you no money, I don’t help you out. I don’t do anything for you. I just make you laugh and entertain you. And if that’s good enough for me, then you should care. If I don’t entertain you, then you shouldn’t care, and you should move on with your life.”

In her recent interview with Joe Bidden, Cardi B boldly opened up about her ideology on politics in the US. She had said, “But first, I want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

Cardi B had filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, citing the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation”. Talking about the separation in an Instagram Live video, she revealed that she is “not hurt” about ending her three-year marriage.

She has been getting a lot of support from fans. Thanking them, Cardi said: “I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it.” “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear,” Cardi B said.

