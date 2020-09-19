Superstar rapper Cardi B earlier this week filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset. The couple has been married three years and they were going through a rough patch for some time. Rumours suggested that her husband cheated on her owing to which she filed for divorce.

However, now the ‘Wap’ singer has revealed the real reason behind her filing for divorce during an Instagram live session. Before getting into controversy related to divorce, she assured that she is “okay” and isn’t “crying” like before when Offset had done something “so f—ked up”. Previously, she claimed that her husband had cheated on her during their marriage.

During the Instagram live session, she explained, “This time I wasn’t crying. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— a complete lie. This is the like second-time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

Cardi B then went on to reveal the actual reason for her getting divorced with Offset. She said that she “got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.” She added, “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Cardi B, in a December 2018 video on Instagram, where she has some 75.5 million followers, said, “We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

However, a year later, the couple reconciled. During an interview with Vogue, the Grammy-award winning singer said that the split was over her husband’s infidelity. “We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way,” she said.

Along with divorce proceedings, Cardi B is seeking custody of 2-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset. The hearing will take place November 4, as per the Fulton County court in Georgia.

