Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish is all set to release her sixth studio album. The English singer-songwriter, who is known for singles like ‘Do It Like a Dude’, ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ and ‘Who You Are’, recently opened up about the album and what inspired one track in it as well. Read on to know it all.

As per reports, Jessie J’s love life with actor Channing Tatum has inspired her upcoming sixth studio album. The song it has reportedly inspired is expected to be called ‘Simply Be In Love’. The singer and Channing first got together at the end of 2018. A year later they split before getting back together and then separating again.

As per song’s lyrics obtained by The Sun, the wording of the track appear to suggest why Channing Tatum and Jessie J have had so many breakups. As per these lyrics, it’s because they rushed into the relationship too quickly.

In the article, on the portal mentioned above, the lyrics Jessie J sings are as follow, “You’re always dreaming about tomorrow, and I’m still overthinking yesterday. Where you go I know I want to follow, let’s make a promise on today. Take it slow, baby steps, so we don’t ruin what comes next. Just be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are. Pressure off, just have fun, it’s not a race, no need to run. If it’s for ever, let’s just simply be in love.”

During a recent Instagram Live video, Jessie J that the song she wrote is about when you first meet someone, and you want to see where the relationship goes. She continued that sometimes running can ruin the foundation that the relationship needs. She added that one should sometime “just be chill, stay still and enjoy the moment.”

It’s always sweet when songwriters convey their personal feelings through songs.

How excited are you for Jessie J’s upcoming studio album? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Money Heist Season 5: Did Álvaro Morte Hint At End Of Professor’s Journey? See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube